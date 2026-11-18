Cyclone Akvan strengthened into a ‘severe’ storm on Wednesday and is projected to intensify further before making landfall along the coastal Andhra Pradesh–Yanam stretch between Nellore and Visakhapatnam on November 20 afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Earlier, the cyclone was supposed to make landfall on Friday morning.
Ahead of the system’s landfall, the Met department has issued a ‘red’ alert warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across six districts of Andhra Pradesh—Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Krishna, and Bapatla—while placing Odisha’s Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kendrapara districts under an ‘orange’ alert.
On Wednesday, the Met department said, “Cyclone Akvan will continue to move north-northwestwards, and it will further intensify into a ‘very severe’ cyclone (wind speed 118 to 167 km/hr) by the evening hours of November 19. It will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coasts.”
‘Cyclone Akvan’ — name proposed by Iran — the third since October to develop in the Bay of Bengal — formed on Tuesday and has been moving relatively slowly.
As per the latest satellite imagery, Akvan, with a wind speed 89-117km/hour, was located about 580 km east of Chennai, 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 730 km south of Gopalpur and 650 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.
The Met department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert ahead of squall and moderate rainfall for Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Baleshwar, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khorda, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapathi, Rayagarha and Koraput districts on Thursday. Northern coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram, Ammayapuram, and Vizianagaram districts, are on an ‘orange’ alert on Thursday.