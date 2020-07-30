Yavatmal: Three sisters, aged below 10, electrocuted at home

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: July 30, 2020 11:22:34 pm
THREE sisters, aged eight, six and four, were electrocuted after they received a shock from a cooler in their home. The incident took place at Kodurli village of Ralegaon tahsil in Yavatmal district on Thursday morning.

“The incident occurred around 9 am, about half-an-hour after the parents left for their agricultural work. Riya, 8, Monali, 6 and Sanchita, 4, daughters of Gajanan Bhusewar, died apparently after receiving a shock from a cooler in their home. While Riya was found stuck to the cooler, the other two girls were found stuck to each other,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Pandharkawada, Amol Koli, told The Indian Express.

Asked if the cooler was on when the parents left home, Koli said, “No. It was off as power supply had been interrupted in the morning. It later got switched on after the supply was restored.”

Asked if the cooler was found to be carrying current, Koli said, “We will get it examined on Friday by a government electrical inspector…”.

