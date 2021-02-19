Yavatmal authorities refuse permission for Kisan Mahapanchayat again

Meanwhile, Tikait arrived in Nagpur on Friday night and he is set to travel to Yavatmal on Saturday as scheduled. (Representational)

THE Yavatmal district administration on Friday once again refused permission for the proposed farmers’ rally on Saturday.

The administration had refused permission for the rally, or Kisan Mahapanchayat, for the first time on Thursday. To be organised under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the rally was to be addressed by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

After the first refusal by authorities in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in Yavatmal, organisers of the rally had approached the authorities again on Thursday, seeking permission afresh and saying they were ready to abide by all Covid regulations.

But Yavatmal Disrict Collector M D Singh told The Indian Express, “We have refused permission again for the same reasons.”

SKM Maharashtra coordinator Sandip Gidde had said on Thursday, “We are ready to hold it with just 50 participants by following all Covid norms. If we are refused permission again, we will hold a sit-in in front of the Collector office.”

Singh, however, said, “A delegation had come to meet me… but they didn’t tell me anything like a 50-person only rally.”

Meanwhile, Tikait arrived in Nagpur on Friday night and he is set to travel to Yavatmal on Saturday as scheduled.