Yatra to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary leaves Pune

To mark the 550th birth year anniversary of Guru Nanak this year, a specially designed ‘palki, carrying the Sri Guru Granth Sahib arrived in a prakash yatra at the Sadhu Vaswani Mission recently, amid beating of drums and chants of “Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal”, before leaving for Ahmednagar. The palki parked in front of the sacred samadhis of Sadhu Vaswani and Dada JP Vaswani in Pune on Friday.

“It’s the confluence of the three great masters and a symbol of the brotherhood of all saints of humanity,” said an official of the Mission. Devotees thronged the palki to receive blessings amid showers of petals and reverberations of kirtan. Sri Guru Granth Sahib was showered with flowers and garlands as an offering of love.

Retracing Guru Nanak’s journey with an aim to spread his message, the countrywide yatra had commenced from Gurudwara Sri Nanak Jhira Saheb, Bidar, Karnataka. “The yatra has covered 250 cities and travelled more than 1,100 kilometres and has arrived in Pune,” said an organiser from the Pune District Sikh Gurudwara Association. The panj pyaare were also felicitated.

“The Mission is a pilgrimage in itself and today, Guru Nanak Devji has come all the way up to us. What more can we ask for? Truly, they say, wadbhagi hai jo satguru le darshan paye (fortunate is he who has the darshan of the Guru),” said Rashmi Bhagchandani, who is from Accra.

After Pune, the yatra proceeded to Ahmednagar. It will cover 19 states and ultimately return to the starting point, Gurudwara Sri Nanak Jhira Saheb in Bidar.