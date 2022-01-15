Dharma Sansad case: Cops pick up Yati Narsinghanand from dharna site in Haridwar

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday picked up Yati Narsinghanand from his dharna site in Haridwar in connection with the case of Dharma Sansad where alleged hate speeches against Muslims were delivered.

Yati Narsinghanand has been brought to a police station, Haridwar Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar told PTI.

Haridwar | Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand arrested for Haridwar ‘Dharm Sansad’ hate speeches This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi pic.twitter.com/2j0wv1Rsxz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

However, the officer said, it was technically not an arrest.

Narsinghanand, the controversial priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, had organised the event in Haridwar from December 17-19.

He was picked up from where he was sitting on a dharna in protest against the recent arrest of another accused in the case, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.

Tyagi was formerly known as Waseem Rizvi and changed his name after converting to Hinduism.

Tyagi who headed the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board before converting to Hinduism was the first person to have been arrested in connection with the case a couple of days back.

Further action will depend on how the investigation progresses, the official said.

Both Tyagi and Narsinghanand are among those named accused in the FIRs lodged in connection with the event.