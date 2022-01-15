scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Must Read

Dharma Sansad case: Cops pick up Yati Narsinghanand from dharna site in Haridwar

Yati Narasimhanand has been brought to a police station, Haridwar Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar told PTI.

By: PTI | Dehradun |
January 15, 2022 11:25:41 pm
Yati Narsinghanand

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday picked up Yati Narsinghanand  from his dharna site in Haridwar in connection with the case of Dharma Sansad where alleged hate speeches against Muslims were delivered.

Yati Narsinghanand has been brought to a police station, Haridwar Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar told PTI.

However, the officer said, it was technically not an arrest.

Narsinghanand, the controversial priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, had organised the event in Haridwar from December 17-19.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He was picked up from where he was sitting on a dharna in protest against the recent arrest of another accused in the case, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.

Tyagi was formerly known as Waseem Rizvi and changed his name after converting to Hinduism.

Tyagi who headed the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board before converting to Hinduism was the first person to have been arrested in connection with the case a couple of days back.

Further action will depend on how the investigation progresses, the official said.

Both Tyagi and Narsinghanand are among those named accused in the FIRs lodged in connection with the event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement