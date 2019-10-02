Yasin Malik trial to be held via video conferencing

A TADA Court here on Tuesday decided to hold the trial of JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, through video conferencing in the case of abduction of then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter Rubiya Sayeed in 1989 and the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990.

Presiding Officer Subash C Gupta noticed that Yasin Malik was not present among the accused in court. The judge then referred to a communication received from Tihar jail’s DSP saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ CTCR Division has ordered that the accused shall not be moved from prison and taken out of the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi for a period of six months with effect from April 30, or till the completion of trial in Delhi Court, whichever is earlier.

The court directed the Superintendent of Tihar Central Jail to make necessary arrangements for production of the accused through video conferencing on October 23.

After hearing CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor Pavitar Singh and Public Prosecutor Vijay Dogar, the judge also issued non-bailable warrants against accused Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi and Javed Ahmed Mir for their failure to appear before the court.