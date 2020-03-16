Yasin Malik, six others plead not guilty in IAF personnel murder case

The seven accused were also charged with criminal conspiracy, murder attempt and under provisions of TADA and the Arms Act. (File) The seven accused were also charged with criminal conspiracy, murder attempt and under provisions of TADA and the Arms Act. (File)

JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and six other accused on Monday pleaded “not guilty” in the killing of four IAF personnel in Srinagar in 1990.

“I do not plead guilty. It is a fabricated case,” he said, when Special judge NIA Subash Gupta read out the charges to him through video conferencing and asked him whether he pleaded guilty, or he wanted to face trial. The judge fixed the date of hearing on March 30.

On Saturday, the NIA court charged Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and six others — Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Nalka, Nanaji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmed Zargar and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi.

The seven accused were also charged with criminal conspiracy, murder attempt and under provisions of TADA and the Arms Act.

Referring to the CBI chargesheet, including documentary and oral evidence, Special NIA Judge Subhash Gupta observed that “on mild sifting and evaluating the confessional statements of the accused” recorded under Section 164 of CrPC and Section 15 of TADA, “it can safely be considered as incriminating material against all the accused as they have divulged about the hatching of criminal conspiracy punishable under Section 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code and they further confessed that in furtherance of which, crime was committed by them in the present matter”.

The judge has also directed the jail superintendents to produce both the accused — Yasin Malik and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi — through video conference on March 16. Nanaji alias Saleem and Javed Ahmed Mir were granted exemption from personal appearance on Saturday. The JKLF leader is under trial for the alleged killing of four IAF personnel in January 1990 and for kidnapping Rubaiyya Sayeed, the daughter of former state home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

