Yasin Malik sent to judicial custody till May 24, Mufti appeals for his release

A Delhi court Wednesday sent the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, arrested in connection with terror funding case, to judicial custody till May 24. The Tihar jail authorities have also moved an application seeking direction to produce Malik through video conferencing due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had also appealed to the Centre Wednesday to immediately release Yasin Malik due to his ailing health. “Also other members of Jamaat-e-Islami should be released. Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations has been set free,” she further said. The family of Yasin Malik, said on Saturday, that the JKLF chief had fallen ill and was shifted to a Delhi hospital after he went on a hunger strike to protest against his “illegal” detention.

Earlier this month, Yasin Malik was brought to Delhi from Jammu and was later arrested by NIA in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir. He was produced in a special court which remanded him in NIA’s custody till April 22.

Malik was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail after NIA secured his production remand. The JKLF chief was taken into preventive custody in February by the J&K police and lodged in Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.

Malik, whose organisation JKLF was banned last month by the Centre, is also facing two CBI cases. These relate to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989, and the killing of four IAF personnel in 1990.