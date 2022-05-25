Yasin Malik awarded life imprisonment: A timeline of events

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir valley in 2016-17.

Though the NIA sought death penalty for Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty of all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the court-appointed amicus curaie asked the court to instead award life imprisonment.

Here’s a timeline of cases against Yasin Malik and the times he made headlines:

◾ October, 1999: Indian authorities arrest Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

◾ March 26, 2002: Malik again arrested, this time under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, and detained for almost a year.

◾ May, 2007: Malik and his party Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) launch a campaign ‘Safar-i-Azadi’ (Journey of Freedom) and visit about 3,500 towns and villages in Kashmir, promoting an anti-Indian stance.

#WATCH | Terror funding case: Yasin Malik being taken out of NIA Court in Delhi. He will be taken to Tihar Jail shortly. He has been awarded life imprisonment in the matter. pic.twitter.com/bCq5oo47Is — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

◾ February, 2013: Yasin Malik shares a dais with Lashker-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed during a protest in Islamabad. Many commentators, including Muslim bodies, condemn the act

◾ January 12, 2016: Yasin Malik writes a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, opposing Gilgit-Baltistan’s merger with Pakistan.

◾ 2017: NIA registers a terror-funding case against several separatist leaders, and name Yasin Malik and four others in a chargesheet filed in 2019.

◾ April 10, 2019: NIA arrests Yasin Malik in connection with the terror-funding case.

◾ March, 2020: Yasin Malik and six other accused plead “not guilty” in the killing of five IAF personnel in Srinagar in 1990. The seven accused persons charged with criminal conspiracy, murder attempt and under provisions of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act.

◾ March, 2022: A Delhi court reviews the evidence, and order framing of charges against Yasin Malik and others under the stringent UAPA and Indian Penal Code.

◾ May 10, 2022: Yasin Malik plead guilty to all charges, including those under the UAPA, before the Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017.

◾ May 19, 2022: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi convicts Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty.

◾ May 25, 2022: Malik gets life imprisonment.