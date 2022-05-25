scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

Yasin Malik awarded life imprisonment: A timeline of events

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was first arrested by the Indian authorities in October 1999, under the Public Safety Act.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2022 9:36:47 pm
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik at Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir valley in 2016-17.

Though the NIA sought death penalty for Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty of all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the court-appointed amicus curaie asked the court to instead award life imprisonment.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here’s a timeline of cases against Yasin Malik and the times he made headlines:

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik PatelPremium
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik Patel
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific blocPremium
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific bloc
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plansPremium
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans
More Premium Stories >>

October, 1999: Indian authorities arrest Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

March 26, 2002: Malik again arrested, this time under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, and detained for almost a year.

May, 2007: Malik and his party Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) launch a campaign ‘Safar-i-Azadi’ (Journey of Freedom) and visit about 3,500 towns and villages in Kashmir, promoting an anti-Indian stance.

February, 2013: Yasin Malik shares a dais with Lashker-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed during a protest in Islamabad. Many commentators, including Muslim bodies, condemn the act

January 12, 2016: Yasin Malik writes a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, opposing Gilgit-Baltistan’s merger with Pakistan.

Explained |The terror-funding case

2017: NIA registers a terror-funding case against several separatist leaders, and name Yasin Malik and four others in a chargesheet filed in 2019.

April 10, 2019: NIA arrests Yasin Malik in connection with the terror-funding case.

March, 2020: Yasin Malik and six other accused plead “not guilty” in the killing of five IAF personnel in Srinagar in 1990. The seven accused persons charged with criminal conspiracy, murder attempt and under provisions of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act.

Also read |Parts of Srinagar observe shutdown

March, 2022: A Delhi court reviews the evidence, and order framing of charges against Yasin Malik and others under the stringent UAPA and Indian Penal Code.

May 10, 2022: Yasin Malik plead guilty to all charges, including those under the UAPA, before the Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017.

May 19, 2022: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi convicts Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty.

May 25, 2022: Malik gets life imprisonment.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement