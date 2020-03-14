NIA court frames charges against Yasin Malik for killing of IAF personnel in 1990

Yasin Malik is under trial for the alleged killing of four IAF personnel in January 1990. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Yasin Malik is under trial for the alleged killing of four IAF personnel in January 1990. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu on Saturday charged Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and six others in the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Kashmir in 1990. The court said there was enough prima facie evidence to prosecute Malik in the case.

The other accused included Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Nalka, Nana ji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmed Zargar and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi. All six were charged for the attempt to kill the IAF personnel.

“Besides prosecution witnesses, sufficient grounds exist in drawing the presumption that the accused prima facie have committed officers under Sections 302, 307 RPC, Section 3(3) and Section 4(1) of TADA Act 1987 and Section 7/26 of Arms Act 1959 read with Section 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code,” the order by Special NIA judge Subhash Gupta stated.

The judge has also directed the jail superintendents to produce both the accused — Yasin Malik and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi — through video conferencing on March 16. Apart from Nana ji alias Saleem, who was exempted from personal appearance today, the other accused in the case were present in court and were directed to be present for the next hearing as well.

The JKLF leader is under trial for the alleged killing of four IAF personnel in January 1990 and for kidnapping Rubaiyya Sayeed, the daughter of former state home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

