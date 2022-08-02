Yasin Malik discontinues hunger strike

August 2, 2022 1:08:59 am
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik discontinued his fasting on Mondy evening after he was told that his demands/concerns have been sent to senior authorities.
Malik has deferred his hunger strike for a period of two months at the request of Director General (DG) Prisons Sandeep Goel.
“On my request, Malik had discontinued his fasting and will be having regular meals,” said Goel
He began a hunger strike on July 22 after the Centre didn’t respond to his plea that he be allowed to appear physically at Jammu court for the hearing.
Malik was admitted to the RML hospital sometime back after a fluctuation in blood pressure and late returned to Tihar Jail where he allegedly refused to eat anything and was put on IV fluid.
Sources said Malik also wrote to the doctors that he didn’t want to be treated. He is serving a life sentence in an alleged terror funding case.
Malik, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was arrested by the NIA in 2019.
