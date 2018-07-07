‘Don’t approve’: Yashwant Sinha flays son Jayant for felicitating Ramgarh lynching convicts

Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter to disapprove Jayant Sinha’s actions. (File) Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter to disapprove Jayant Sinha’s actions. (File)

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday slammed his son and Union Minister Jayant Sinha for felicitating convicts of Ramgarh lynching case. Taking to Twitter, the former BJP leader said, “I do not approve of my son’s action.”

“Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son’s action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win,” said Sinha about the intense trolling he is being subjected to on the social media.

Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 7, 2018

Controversy erupted on Friday after photos of Sinha felicitating eight men convicted for the lynching of cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari on June 29 last year went viral.

Jayant Sinha, who is facing the heat over felicitating the convicts out on bail, said that ‘irresponsible statements’ were being made regarding his actions as the Ranchi High Court had suspended the sentences of the accused and released them on bail. He added that he was ‘honouring the due process of law’.

I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and reject any type of vigilantism. The rule of law is supreme in our constitutional democracy. Any unlawful acts, particularly those that violate the rights of any citizen, should be punished with the full force of the law. — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) July 7, 2018

“I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and reject any type of vigilantism. The rule of law is supreme in our constitutional democracy,” Sinha tweeted. “Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honoring the due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and the guilty will be appropriately punished,” he added.

Yashwant Singh, who was one of the prominent members of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, has been a staunch critic of his former party and prime minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

