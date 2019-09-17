‘Forcibly’ sent back to Delhi from Srinagar, alleges Yashwant Sinha

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha Tuesday alleged that he was forced to return from Srinagar airport. He had flown to the city as part of an NGO, the Concerned Citizens Group.

According to Sinha, he went to Srinagar on a two-day visit along with Kapil Kak, Bharat Bushan and Sushoba Barnad but was not allowed to enter the city. In the evening, he was forcibly boarded on a flight back to Delhi, he claimed.

“As per plan, we reached Srinagar this morning at around 11.45 am. As we alighted from the aircraft, I was met by the deputy commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Budgam and other officials. The DM told me while the others could proceed, I would have to go back to Delhi,” Sinha said.

When Sinha asked the DM under what law he was not being allowed to leave the airport for the city, the DM allegedly returned with an order under Section 144 of the CrPC. The order said that Sinha was a “threat to maintenance of public order” and so he would be restricted to the VIP lounge of the airport.

Sinha said he agreed to stay in the VIP lounge but the DM allegedly said that the order implied that he must leave. “I said I can’t obey an implied order. Then three hours later the SP issued an order as a follow up of the DM order. This order said I had to board a flight to Delhi. I said I will not obey the order as the order is unconstitutional. I am an 82-year-old man in a wheelchair and I have been coming here since 2016 for peace. What kind of threat could I pose? The DM, however, his inputs said I was a threat,” Sinha said.

According to Sinha, he asked state administration that he was ready to be arrested for violation of Section 144 but he would not leave. At around 5.30 pm, Sinha said state administration officials approached him and said he must board a car which would take him to the city.

The car, however, stopped at a boarding gate and Sinha was taken out of the car. “I protested and tried to get up. I was pinned down on my wheelchair by the use of brute force by the officials. I was then forcibly put on the flight back to Delhi,” Sinha said.