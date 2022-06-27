scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Yashwant Sinha, Opposition presidential candidate, files nomination, Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar accompany him

Those who accompanied Sinha when he filed the nomination for the Presidential elections also included Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2022 1:19:30 pm
Yashwant Sinha with other opposition leaders outside Parliament after filing Nomination for Presidential Election, in New Delhi on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s candidate for the July 18 Presidential elections, filed his nomination papers Monday in the presence of senior opposition leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) officially announced its support for Yashwant Sinha and senior party leader and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao was also present during the filing of the nomination.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is yet to decide on who to support—Sinha or the ruling NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Those who accompanied Sinha when he filed the nomination for the Presidential elections also included Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, DMK’s A Raja and Tiruchi Siva, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, RJD’s Misa Bharti and VCK’s Thol Tirumavalavan.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement