Yashwant Sinha, Opposition presidential candidate, files nomination, Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar accompany him

Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s candidate for the July 18 Presidential elections, filed his nomination papers Monday in the presence of senior opposition leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) officially announced its support for Yashwant Sinha and senior party leader and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao was also present during the filing of the nomination.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is yet to decide on who to support—Sinha or the ruling NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Those who accompanied Sinha when he filed the nomination for the Presidential elections also included Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Saugata Roy, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, DMK’s A Raja and Tiruchi Siva, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, RJD’s Misa Bharti and VCK’s Thol Tirumavalavan.