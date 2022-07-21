scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Yashwant congratulates Murmu: ‘Hope she functions as custodian of Constitution without fear or favour’

Sinha said his candidature had brought most Opposition parties on a common platform and hoped the Opposition unity would continue beyond the presidential election.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 8:49:06 pm
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (Photo: PTI/File)

AS NDA’S presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious on Thursday in the elections, crossing the halfway mark after the third round of counting, her opponent Yashwant Sinha, who was the joint Opposition candidate, congratulated her and hoped she would function as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour.

Sinha said his candidature had brought most Opposition parties on a common platform and hoped the Opposition unity would continue beyond the presidential election. “It must be equally evident in the election of the Vice-President,” he said on a day the Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from voting in the August 6 vice-presidential contest between NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar and opposition nominee Margaret Alva.

“I heartily congratulate Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the presidential election 2022. I hope — indeed, every Indian hopes — that as the 15th President of India she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her,” Sinha said in a statement.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Thanking leaders of the Opposition parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate, he said, “I also thank all members of the electoral college who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita — ‘Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof’. I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

“Despite the outcome of the election, I believe it has benefited Indian democracy in two important ways. First, it brought most Opposition parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of the hour, and I earnestly appeal to them to continue — indeed, further strengthen — Opposition unity beyond the presidential election. It must be equally evident in the election of the Vice-President,” he said.

Secondly, he said he had tried to highlight the views, concerns and commitments of the Opposition parties on major issues before the nation and the common people in the course of his election campaign.

“In particular, I voiced strong concern over the blatant and rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI, Income Tax department and even the office of Governor against Opposition parties and their leaders. These institutions are also being misused to engineer defections and topple Opposition-run state governments. India has never seen political corruption of such magnitude,” he said. “This, coupled with the poisonous politics of polarisation, poses a grave danger to democracy and communal harmony in India. I am happy that my views found strong resonance among the CMs, leaders, MPs and MLAs belonging to Opposition parties in all the states I visited. Common people have also supported these views.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda
Watch Video

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement