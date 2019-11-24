Bharat Shah, son booked; FIR against grandson over brawl

THE MUMBAI Police on Saturday booked film producer Bharat Shah and his son for allegedly threatening policemen. Shah’s grandson was earlier booked for his alleged involvement in a brawl.

Yash was first detained by the police, following a brawl at a pub early Saturday, police said. “The police intervened, registered an FIR and arrested Yash and two of his friends for allegedly being involved in the scuffle,” DCP (Zone II) Rajeev Jain said.

Yash was then brought to the Gamdevi police station. Around 3 am, Shah (75) and his son Rajiv (55) reached the police station. “They threatened officers present there and asked them how they could arrest Yash. Following this, an FIR was registered against the father and son on charges including obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, among others,” Jain said.

He added that they are on the lookout for the accused booked under the first FIR.