Yamuna Expressway scam: CBI takes over probe, YEIDA ex-CEO booked

The CBI, on Tuesday, took over the probe into the Rs 126 crore Yamuna Expressway land scam case and has booked to former CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), PC Gupta, and 20 others in connection.

According to the CBI FIR, which is a reproduction of the FIR registered by the UP Police in 2018, Gupta and his relatives, among others, fraudulently purchased 57 acres of land around the Yamuna Expressway in 2012-13, before the same was acquired by YEIDA at double the price. YEIDA paid Rs 85 crore for this land. The Samajwadi party government was in power in the state at the time.

There were further losses to YEIDA in acquisition of land for entry and exit routes to the Expressway where the purchased land was never used for the purpose, the FIR has alleged.

On July 24 last year, the state government had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and it was forwarded to the agency by the Centre after 15 months, on October 24.

According to the initial investigation carried out by the UP police and as reported by The Indian Express, money for the purchase of the land was moved through 19 ‘shell companies’ owned by relatives of senior government officials, including Gupta. They bought scattered plots less than four months before they were acquired by the government.

A now defunct cooperative bank in Ghaziabad was used to fund the purchases, made through cheques of small amounts.

“These people bought land at low rates from farmers, two-four months before it was acquired by YEIDA at rates that were two or more times higher. Due to this, the Authority, as well as farmers, incurred huge losses and these people profited illegally. In order to hide the scam, the accused hid their names by forming sham companies. By mutual agreement, they forged documents and made false claims to form these companies,” read the inquiry report submitted by YEIDA officials to the Authority’s chairperson and the district police in UP.

The FIR was registered after the report was submitted to the YEIDA chairperson and Meerut Commissioner Prabhat Kumar.

The report further throws light on the manner in which money exchanged hands.

“The compensation was also given very cleverly — through cheques in smaller amounts of Rs 30 lakh. Due to this, the same piece of land was registered more than once and the Authority lost money in numerous registrations for the same plot. Cheques of smaller amount were given so that they do not draw attention. These were given to six people. through a bank. which is no longer operational. It seems that bank officials and workers were also hand-in-glove with the accused,” said the report.

