At least 27 killed, several injured after bus falls off Yamuna Expressway into canal

At least 27 people were killed and several injured in a bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Agra on Monday morning. Over 15 injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a canal about 15 feet deep. The bus travelling from Etawah to Delhi. Rescue operations are underway, the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased and directed the authorities to provide all possible medical attention to the injured, reported news agency ANI. Uttar Pradesh Roadways has also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the agency added.

“DGP UP OP Singh has directed to carry out relief and rescue work in full swing and is supervising it personally. All senior officers present at the spot. Our condolences to the bereaved family members & prayers for the departed soul. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the UP Police tweet read.

This is a breaking story. More details will be updated