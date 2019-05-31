Y S Jaganmohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Chief Minister

Amid a 20,000-strong gathering and accompanied by family, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy took the oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday afternoon at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Vijayawada. The rest of his cabinet will be sworn-in sometime next week, said functionaries familiar with the matter.

Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, and a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation were in attendance.

TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu refrained from attending citing prior engagements and party meetings.“Chandrababu has assured full cooperation as a responsible Opposition leader, he could not attend as he is busy,” former TDP minister G Srinivas Rao said.

The YSRCP stormed to power winning 22 of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats leaving only three for the TDP.

Speaking after taking oath, Jagan said his first act as CM would be to increase old age pension from the current Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,250. “Grandmothers and grandfathers will be very happy. Next year, I will increase it to Rs 2,500,” he proclaimed.

Promising to stick to the promises made in the party’s manifesto, Jagan said, “The YSRCP manifesto will be my Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita and I will try to fulfill all the assurances mentioned in it.”

Promising to crackdown on corruption in the state, he asked the state’s people for six months to a year to decide on his performance. “We will order judicial inquiries to find and root out corruption. The administration will be rid of corruption. Give me six months to one year,” he said.