Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s uncle appointed chairman of TTD trust board

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday appointed his uncle and senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy as chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board. A government order is yet to be officially released.

While Subba Reddy gets ready to take charge from Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh government will nominate other board members later this month.

Subba Reddy’s appointment was confirmed after former chairman P Sudhakar Yadav submitted his resignation from the post on Thursday. Yadav had initially refused to quit along with two other members even though the rest of the eleven members had resigned from the board. However, after N Chandrababu Naidu submitted his resignation on May 23 following his party’s defeat in the elections, most of the appointed and nominated members in TTD, as well as other boards and corporations, resigned.

Contrary to speculations on social media that he is a Christian convert, Reddy and his family members are staunch Hindus. Subba Reddy is Jagan’s maternal uncle. In 2014, he had contested and won on YSR Congress Party ticket from Ongole Parliamentary Constituency. A senior leader and advisor in the party, he declined to contest in the recent elections. Subba Reddy said the CM asked him if he would head the TTD. “As I am very spiritual and deeply religious, I agreed. I may also go to Rajya Sabha later,” he said.

The TTD Trust Board administers the Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala, the richest temple in the world with a turnover of over Rs 3,000 crore per annum. Between 50,000 to 70,000 devotees visit the temple every day — a number which can rise to one lakh on festivals and auspicious days. The smooth functioning of the Board is crucial for ensuring that everything works clockwork precision in the temple and devotees are not inconvenienced.