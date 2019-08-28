Y S Chowdhary bought land around Amaravati before capital announcement: Andhra Pradesh govt

The Andhra Pradesh Government accused former Union Minister Y S Chowdhary of purchasing land abutting the Amaravati capital region before the state was bifurcated in 2014.

“Former Union Minister Y S Chowdhary is in possession of large extent of land abutting the capital area region, in a safe distance from the land pooling zone,” said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

Earlier, countering allegations by Botsa Satyanarayana that several TDP leaders including Chowdhary, who defected from TDP to BJP recently, were involved in insider trading and purchased lands in the region just before Amravati was announced as capital by the previous TDP Government, Chowdhary had challenged the YSR Congress Party to prove the allegations.

“I don’t own even a cent of land inside the capital region. Let the government prove its charges,’’ Chowdhary said.

Chowdhury is touring the flood-affected villages in Krishna and Guntur district since the last two days. He accused the YSRCP Government of deliberately mismanaging the flood in the first and second week of August in river Krishna to cause flooding in some areas of Amaravati capital region to prove that the area was flood-prone and thus not fit to be a capital city. While dismissing his allegations, Botsa said that Chowdhury owns land in Amaravati.

Botsa said that while Chowdhary did not purchase land inside the capital region, he purchased 623.12 acres in various areas surrounding the capital in the name of his relatives and shell companies.

The minister said that in Krishna district’s Chandarlapadu Mandal, Gudimetla village 110.6 acres of land was purchased by Y S Chowdary at Rs. 5 lakhs per acre before the announcement of Amaravati as the capital city of AP. According to Botsa Satyanarayana, the land was bought by one Jatin Kumar, who heads one of the shell companies of Chowdhary.

“During TDP’s government, Chandrababu has leaked the information to his close aides about the proposed capital Amaravati. Many TDP leaders, including Chowdary, purchased land at low cost from the Amaravati farmers. All the lands are in the name of TDP leaders or their relatives,’’ he said.

The new capital Amaravati between Vijayawada and Guntur was proposed by then CM N Chandrababu Naidu in September 2014.

According to the government, survey numbers 432-1, 403-5, 433, 434, 402-1A, 429, 428, 412, 410-2, 427-2, 413, 415, 416, 431, 437, 399-7, 404-11, 407-4 that are in name Shiva Satya Pigments Private Limited is one among the 120 companies established by Y S Chowdary in Gudimetla. The cost of the same land hiked to Rs 50 lakhs per acre, Botsa claims. By this, it is clear that Sujana Chowdary has made Rs 50 crores profit in the name of Amaravati, Botsa said. All the lands purchased have been registered in the name of relatives or organizations that belong to Chowdary.

Chowdhary’s brother’s son Yelamanchali Jathin Kumar allegedly established Shiva Jyothi Flycon Blocks Private Limited in 11.56 acres with survey numbers 404-1. 404-5, 404-6 in the same village. The land was purchased in 2014.

Chowdary has adopted Ponnavaram village in Veerulapady Mandal in Krishna district. According to the government, he allegedly purchased 13.39 acres with survey numbers 38-1 and 40 in the name of his father Y Janardahana Rao. Another 3.5 acres with survey number 41, 4.03 acres with survey number 78, and 6.14 acres with survey numbers 38-2 have been allegedly purchased by Chowdary in the name of his brothers Y Shiva Ramakrishna, Y Shivalinga Prasad, and wife Y Susheela Kumar respectively.

Apart from this, Chowdary has purchased lands in the name of SJK Biotech Pharma Private Limited at Nandigama Mandal’s Chandapuram village. To allegedly conceal his involvement, Chowdary purchased properties near Amaravati in the name of his relatives, according to Botsa.