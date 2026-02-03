Y Khemchand Singh elected leader of Manipur BJP legislature party, set to take over as next CM
The decision was taken at a meeting helmed by Biren Singh at the BJP headquarters in the Capital.The term of President’s Rule in Manipur will end on February 13.
After weeks of deliberations, the BJP on Tuesday elected 62-year-old Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the Manipur legislative party, paving the way for formation of government and Singh to take over as the next CM of the state, which was put under President’s Rule last year, days after N Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister of the state roiled by ethnic violence since May 2023.
During the meeting, Biren Singh interacted with over 30 BJP MLAs from across communities, said sources.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting of BJP national general secretaries at the party headquarters annexe across the road. Shah, the sources said, was later scheduled to preside over a meeting of NDA MLAs from Manipur, including around 17 from other NDA constituents in the state, at Manipur Bhavan.
According to the sources, the process of government formation will begin “over the coming days” and likely conclude this week itself since the “Centre is committed to ensuring government formation in the state at the earliest”.
According to party insiders, Biren Singh is expected to “play a significant role” in the formation of the next government, including both ministerial and deputy chief ministerial berths. The new government is likely to include “more representation for communities including Kukis”, said the sources.