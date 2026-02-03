Y Khemchand Singh elected leader of Manipur BJP legislature party, set to take over as next CM

After weeks of deliberations, the BJP on Tuesday elected 62-year-old Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the Manipur legislative party, paving the way for formation of government and Singh to take over as the next CM of the state, which was put under President’s Rule last year, days after N Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister of the state roiled by ethnic violence since May 2023.

The decision was taken at a meeting helmed by Biren Singh at the BJP headquarters in the Capital.The term of President’s Rule in Manipur will end on February 13.