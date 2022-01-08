XIMB hostel amongst 18 other places declared as containment zones in Bhubaneswar as COVID cases surge

The Bhubaneswar corporation on Saturday declared a hostel wing of the premier Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, here a containment zone after 30 students tested positive for Covid-19.

According to corporation officials, after two students with mild symptoms contracted coronavirus on Thursday, nearly 110 students in their hostel were tested and 30 of them tested positive.

“All the students are stable and have been isolated. Health conditions of all the students are being monitored. Further contact tracing is under way,” a corporation official said.

The hostel campus was among the 18 localities, including residential areas, that were declared containment zones in Odisha’s capital city after a spurt in infections in the past one week. The state government has also decided to close all educational institutions from January 10.

On Saturday, the state reported 3,679 Covid-19 cases, the biggest single-day count since June 19 last year. The daily positivity rate increased to 5.25 per cent from the previous day’s 3.92 per cent. Fourteen more Omicron cases were also reported, taking the tally of the new variant in the state to 75.