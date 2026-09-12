Xi-Modi talks today, Beijing says will work to ‘be partners helping each other succeed’

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS summit and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday, Beijing said Friday that the two countries will work to “handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective” and “be friends” and “partners helping each other succeed”.

Xi’s visit, his first to India in seven years, is expected to give new impetus to efforts by the two countries for restoration of ties after a long, tense military standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Xi last visited India in October 2019 when he travelled to Mamallapuram near Chennai for an informal bilateral summit. Ties plummeted after the military standoff began in the summer of 2020.