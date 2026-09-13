Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped PM Modi’s BRICS gala dinner in New Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders and other delegates participating in the Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, news agency PTI reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Another notable absentee from the high-profile dinner was Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who reportedly departed for home after attending the summit earlier in the day.
The reason for Xi Jinping’s absence from PM Modi’s BRICS gala dinner is not yet known; however, a source suggested that the Chinese president returned to his hotel to rest.
Xi arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon to attend the BRICS Summit and held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders attended the dinner, alongside several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) also attended the dinner.
Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, PM Modi and Xi Jinping said that “differences should not become disputes” and committed themselves to “a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question”.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted that “both sides must be guided by three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest”.
These “three mutuals” have been part of Delhi’s red lines over the last five years.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on the talks, quoting Xi telling Modi that “China and India are partners rather than rivals”, providing “development opportunities rather than threats to each other”.
Xi said that the two sides should “address each other’s economic and trade concerns in a balanced way and promote the sound and steady development of economic and trade relations”.