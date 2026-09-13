Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped PM Modi’s BRICS gala dinner in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival for the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 12, 2026. (Foreign Ministry via AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders and other delegates participating in the Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, news agency PTI reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Another notable absentee from the high-profile dinner was Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who reportedly departed for home after attending the summit earlier in the day.

The reason for Xi Jinping’s absence from PM Modi’s BRICS gala dinner is not yet known; however, a source suggested that the Chinese president returned to his hotel to rest.

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Xi arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon to attend the BRICS Summit and held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.