Toggle Menu
Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir, supports Pakistan’s core interests: Chinese mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/xi-jinping-says-he-is-watching-kashmir-supports-pakistans-core-interests-chinese-media-6061049/

Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir, supports Pakistan’s core interests: Chinese media

Xi Jinping told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said.

Pak-China friendship unbreakable, rock-solid, says Xi Jinping in meeting with Imran Khan
China’s President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. (REUTERS)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said. Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Tensions over Kashmir have risen sharply since August when New Delhi revoked its special status.  Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android