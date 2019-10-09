Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir, supports Pakistan’s core interests: Chinese media

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said. Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Tensions over Kashmir have risen sharply since August when New Delhi revoked its special status. Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.