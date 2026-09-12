Amid Xi’s BRICS visit, China Southern Airlines announces flights to Delhi after 6-year pause

China Southern suspended flights, along with other airlines, after Covid (Wikimedia Commons)

China Southern Airlines said on Saturday that it will resume regular passenger flights on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21. The announcement came ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.

With the relaunch, China Southern will be relaunching its services after a six-year hiatus. Flights had been suspended following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The airline is likely to run over 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, as per Global Times.