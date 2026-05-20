Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin likely to be in Delhi for BRICS meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to attend the New Delhi summit of BRICS leaders on September 12 and 13, sources told The Indian Express Tuesday.

It is learnt that the Russian and the Chinese sides have conveyed to New Delhi that their leaders are likely to come for the summit.

Putin’s presence at the summit was confirmed by Russian officials, according to Russian news agency TASS. He will also be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on August 31 and September 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is likely to attend the SCO summit.

Sources said Xi’s participation in the BRICS Summit is the most anticipated visit. It will be his first visit to India after October 2019 when he was at Mamallapuram near Chennai for the second informal summit of India-China leaders.