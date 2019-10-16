Xi encouraged India, Pakistan to resolve issues via dialogue: China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said President Xi Jinping, during his recent trip to India, referred to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan and encouraged all parties concerned to solve the current issue through dialogue.

Briefing journalists on Xi’s three-day visit to India and Nepal, Wang said, “Both India and Pakistan are friendly neighbors of China, and the Chinese side hopes that the two countries can properly manage and control differences and improve their relations.”

Without mentioning Kashmir, Wang said, “Prior to his trip to South Asia, President Xi Jinping listened to the views and propositions of the Pakistani side in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan. In Chennai, President Xi Jinping had in-depth communication on the regional situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and encouraged all parties concerned to solve the current issues through dialogue.”

He also noted that Xi stressed that the “Chinese side sincerely expects sound China-India relations, China-Pakistan relations and India-Pakistan relations” and expects to see all sides work together to promote regional peace and stability.

Further, Wang said that China is willing to develop and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with all South Asian countries. “China’s respective relations with India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries, with respective unique history and characteristics, can run in parallel and develop together, neither targeting any third party nor being influenced by a third party,” he said.

Wang also reiterated what was said at the end of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi – that the “duet of the Chinese ‘dragon’ and the Indian ‘elephant'” serves best the “fundamental interests of the two countries”.

Speaking about Xi’s visit to Nepal, Wang said the Himalayan nation was an important partner of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and said that the visit has helped chart the future development of bilateral relations. He also spoke about the progress in the construction of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network.

J&K: Woman killed in mortar shelling

Jammu: A 27-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Akhtar of Noonabandi in Shahpur sector. Sources said she was cooking in the kitchen when a Pakistani shell landed nearby killing her on the spot. Her minor son escaped unhurt. —ENS