X Goes Dark: Users hit by outage across India, US and UK

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Elon Musk’s owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered a significant outage on March 26, 2026, leaving users across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom unable to access the service.
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, complaints crossed the 586 mark by 6:40 am, with users reporting a range of problems — from frozen timelines and failed logins to an inability to conduct basic searches on both the app and the website.
The disruption was felt simultaneously across multiple geographies, pointing to a possible server-side failure rather than a localised technical glitch. Indian users took to alternative platforms to flag the issue, with many unable to determine whether the outage was temporary or indicative of a deeper infrastructure problem.
Data from Downdetector revealed that the app itself was the primary source of frustration, accounting for nearly half of all complaints at 49 per cent. Feed and timeline issues were the second most reported problem at 21 per cent, leaving users unable to scroll through or refresh their content. A further 19 per cent of users flagged difficulty accessing the website directly. The breakdown suggests the outage was most acutely felt on mobile, though the disruption was widespread enough to affect users across platforms.
X is yet to issue an official statement on the cause or expected resolution time of the outage.
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