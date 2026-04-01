X Goes Dark: Users hit by outage across India, US and UK

Elon Musk’s X suffered a major global outage on March 26, leaving thousands of users in India, the US, and UK unable to access the platform.

Elon Musk’s owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered a significant outage on March 26, 2026, leaving users across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom unable to access the service.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, complaints crossed the 586 mark by 6:40 am, with users reporting a range of problems — from frozen timelines and failed logins to an inability to conduct basic searches on both the app and the website.

The disruption was felt simultaneously across multiple geographies, pointing to a possible server-side failure rather than a localised technical glitch. Indian users took to alternative platforms to flag the issue, with many unable to determine whether the outage was temporary or indicative of a deeper infrastructure problem.