On the wrong train at age 6, home at 22: The 14-year journey of a lost boy from Jharkhand

In 2012, six-year-old Raja Gope from Jharkhand’s Chaibasa was headed to Howrah, West Bengal, with his father for brick kiln work. Instead, he was separated from his father and boarded the wrong train that took him to Kerala.

Fourteen years later, Raja Gope, now 22 and no longer a boy, is set to reunite with his family, thanks to the intervention of activists.

This month, Gope will meet his family. According to Fardeen Khan, a Jharkhand project programme lead with the non-profit Railway Children, Gope boarded a train that brought him to Ernakulam, Kerala, where he was rescued by activists and placed in a shelter home.