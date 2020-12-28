Writing names of castes on vehicles to invite penalty: Transport Dept

According to officials, routine challans could be issued to violators as per the existing rules as there is no rule that allow seizure of such vehicles.

Acting on a complaint over the use of caste names on vehicles and number plates, the office of the UP Transport Commissioner has issued a directive to all the regional offices of the Transport Department to “take necessary action against such vehicles as per the already existing rules”.

The practice of boasting about one’s social status by putting up the names of their caste and sub-caste on their vehicles has become a trend in the state.

“We had received a complaint regarding this, and quoting the complaint we asked the authorities concerned to take necessary actions as per the existing rules… There are already rules prohibiting doing such things. Whatever action needs to be taken, it should be taken, and the same has been conveyed to the authorities,” UP Transport Commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said.

According to the transport officials, the complaint was received over the Integrated Grievances Redress System (IGRS) in which the complainant had sought seizure of such vehicles. The complainant said that such glorification should be stopped as such a trend could start caste rivalries, which could create law and order situation.

“The purpose of engraving cast names is nothing but superiority complex over other castes which is not good. Caste-based names must be stopped to curb future caste-based crimes as India has been very sensitive when it comes to caste,” the letter issued by Additional Transport Commissioner (Administration) Mukesh Chandra to the regional transport department officials read.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said that as per the Motor Vehicles Act no person can write anything else on the vehicle number plate.