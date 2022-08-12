‘Barbaric, distressing’: Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

Authors, writers and activists across the globe condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie at a lecture stage in New York Friday.

The Mumbai-born author of the Booker Prize-winning novel ‘Midnight’s Children’ was stabbed by a man who stormed the stage during an event while he was getting ready to deliver a lecture.

Key developments | Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at an event in New York

Rushdie has faced years of death threats following the publication of his book ‘The Satanic Verses’ that ran into controversy in the Islamic countries because of its alleged disdainful depiction of Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to Twitter, Indian writer Amitav Ghosh said he was “horrified” to learn about the attack, and wished Rushdie a speedy recovery.

Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery. “Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York | AP News” https://t.co/danvZWKrnH — Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) August 12, 2022

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen expressed her shock over the incident saying she “never thought such a thing would happen” and added that “if Salman Rushdie is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked.”

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar condemned the “barbaric attack” on Rushdie.

I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic . I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 12, 2022

Leading literary organisation PEN America expressed “shock and horror” at the “brutal, premeditated” attack on the novelist. “PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie, who was reportedly stabbed multiple times while on stage speaking at the Chautauqua Institute in upstate New York,” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

English writer Neil Gaiman in a tweet said he was “distressed to see his friend (Salman Rushdie) get attacked.

I’m shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He’s a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he’s okay. https://t.co/URkHxLGE7o — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 12, 2022

Iranian-American journalist, author and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad condemned the attack, saying “You can kill us but you cannot kill the idea of writing & fighting for our dignity.”

You can kill us but you cannot kill the idea of writing & fighting for our dignity.

I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie.

After surviving a kidnapping and an assassination plot in New York, I won’t feel safe on US soil until the US take strong action against terror. pic.twitter.com/AGEwlxWFxQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 12, 2022

Since the 1980s, Rushdie’s writing has led to death threats from Iran, which has offered a USD 3 million reward for anyone who kills him.

Rushdie’s works include Luka and the Fire of Life; Grimus; Midnight’s Children (for which he won the Booker Prize and, later, the Best of the Booker); Shame; The Satanic Verses; Haroun and the Sea of Stories; The Moor’s Last Sigh; The Ground Beneath Her Feet; Fury; Shalimar the Clown among others.