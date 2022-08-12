scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

‘Barbaric, distressing’: Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

The Mumbai-born author of the Booker Prize-winning novel ‘Midnight's Children' was stabbed by a man who stormed the stage during an event while he was getting ready to deliver a lecture.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 11:15:47 pm
Rushdie has suffered years of death threats following the publication of his book ‘The Satanic Verses’ in 1988 that ran into controversy in the Islamic countries because of its alleged disdainful depiction of Prophet Muhammad. (AP)

Authors, writers and activists across the globe condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie at a lecture stage in New York Friday.

The Mumbai-born author of the Booker Prize-winning novel ‘Midnight’s Children’ was stabbed by a man who stormed the stage during an event while he was getting ready to deliver a lecture.

Rushdie has faced years of death threats following the publication of his book ‘The Satanic Verses’ that ran into controversy in the Islamic countries because of its alleged disdainful depiction of Prophet Muhammad.

Taking to Twitter, Indian writer Amitav Ghosh said he was “horrified” to learn about the attack, and wished Rushdie a speedy recovery.

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen expressed her shock over the incident saying she “never thought such a thing would happen” and added that “if Salman Rushdie is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked.”

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar condemned the “barbaric attack” on Rushdie.

Leading literary organisation PEN America expressed “shock and horror” at the “brutal, premeditated” attack on the novelist. “PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie, who was reportedly stabbed multiple times while on stage speaking at the Chautauqua Institute in upstate New York,” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

English writer Neil Gaiman in a tweet said he was “distressed to see his friend (Salman Rushdie) get attacked.

Iranian-American journalist, author and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad condemned the attack, saying “You can kill us but you cannot kill the idea of writing & fighting for our dignity.”

Since the 1980s, Rushdie’s writing has led to death threats from Iran, which has offered a USD 3 million reward for anyone who kills him.

Rushdie’s works include Luka and the Fire of Life; Grimus; Midnight’s Children (for which he won the Booker Prize and, later, the Best of the Booker); Shame; The Satanic Verses; Haroun and the Sea of Stories; The Moor’s Last Sigh; The Ground Beneath Her Feet; Fury; Shalimar the Clown among others.

