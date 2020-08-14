Write legible prescriptions: Orissa High Court to doctors

The observation was made by Justice S K Panigrahi while disposing of a bail application of an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 case. (File)

The Orissa High Court issued an order on Thursday advising doctors working with government-run hospitals and private healthcare facilities to write legible prescriptions, preferably in capital letters, stating that “a medical prescription oughtn’t to leave any room for ambiguity or interpretation”.

The high court has asked the government to issue a circular and make it mandatory for doctors to use capital letters while writing prescriptions.

The observation was made by Justice S K Panigrahi while disposing of a bail application of an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 case. The accused, Krushna Mandal, who is lodged in the Berhampur jail, had applied for an interim bail to tend to his ailing wife who is suffering from gynecologica, cardio-vascular and hematological complications.

However during the verification of the medical documents of Mandal’s wife, the court found the prescriptions and the doctor’s handwriting illegible.

