Write authorised letters, not messages for govt work, says Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel

Patel said if the MLAs only send a WhatsApp message or an SMS then it will not be considered as official and will not be taken seriously.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Tuesday requested all the members of Gujarat Assembly to write authorised letter to the state government for getting any work done instead of resorting to social media platforms like WhatsApp.

Patel said if the MLAs only send a WhatsApp message or an SMS then it will not be considered as official and will not be taken seriously. The DyCM said this during his speech on the general discussion on the state Budget.



“Use of social media has increased a lot. People have started sending WhatsApp messages for getting work done…Checking messages is not our basic work. Write an authorised letter. Government works officially. If you write a letter, then we can seek details (from the department concerned) and if the demand is reasonable then it can be decided accordingly,” Patel said.



“I am apprising you about the government system…If you send message then we will not consider it as authorised and will not take it seriously,” he said. ENS