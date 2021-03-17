scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

Write authorised letters, not messages for govt work, says Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel

Patel said if the MLAs only send a WhatsApp message or an SMS then it will not be considered as official and will not be taken seriously. The DyCM said this during his speech on the general discussion on the state Budget.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
March 17, 2021 4:02:15 am
Nitin Patel statementPatel said if the MLAs only send a WhatsApp message or an SMS then it will not be considered as official and will not be taken seriously.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Tuesday requested all the members of Gujarat Assembly to write authorised letter to the state government for getting any work done instead of resorting to social media platforms like WhatsApp.

Patel said if the MLAs only send a WhatsApp message or an SMS then it will not be considered as official and will not be taken seriously. The DyCM said this during his speech on the general discussion on the state Budget.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Use of social media has increased a lot. People have started sending WhatsApp messages for getting work done…Checking messages is not our basic work. Write an authorised letter. Government works officially. If you write a letter, then we can seek details (from the department concerned) and if the demand is reasonable then it can be decided accordingly,” Patel said.

“I am apprising you about the government system…If you send message then we will not consider it as authorised and will not take it seriously,” he said. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X