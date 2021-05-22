Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s last location traced to Punjab: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar's arrest. (File Photo)

The last location of absconding Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, wanted in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, was traced to Punjab’s Bathinda, official police sources said on Friday.

Sources said several teams have been formed and they are conducting raids in several parts of Haryana and Punjab to nab the wrestler.

Earlier, a Delhi Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died, while two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar got injured, after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers on May 4 night, at the stadium premises in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sushil Kumar’s arrest. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar, who has been absconding in the case, police had said.

A Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler in the case.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grevious hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

It has also been registered under 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections under the Arms Act.