Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns from Haryana police, may contest Assembly polls

Wrestler Babita Phogat has resigned from the Haryana police, where she served as a Sub-Inspector.

Family sources say the BJP may field her from either Badhra or Dadri Assembly constituency in the Haryana Assembly polls due next month.

Babita and her Dronacharya awardee father Mahavir Phogat — whose struggle to coach his daughters and their eventual success inspired the Bollywood movie Dangal — had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 12.

“Yes, I have resigned from Haryana Police. I had submitted my resignation on August 8, four days before I joined the BJP along with my father. The resignation was accepted on September 10. As a government servant, I can’t be part of any political party. Hence, I resigned,” Phogat, posted as a Sub-Inspector at Madhuban, said.

Phogat said she will now discharge whatever role the BJP gives her.

“I wanted to join a nationalist party and I believe that our PM Narendra Modi and CM Manohar Lal Khattar think about the welfare of the nation. So I joined the BJP. Whatever role the party gives me, I will perform it as per the party’s wishes,” the wrestler said.

Babita’s cousin Rahul Phogat told The Indian Express that she could “now be active in politics.” When asked about whether BJP was going to field her for the Assembly polls, Rahul said the decision was the party’s. “We will accept whatever responsibility the party gives us.”

Last month, the Phogat father and daughter were welcomed into the BJP by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP general secretary in-charge of Haryana Anil Jain and Harayan party chief Subhash Barala.

Lauding them, Rijiju had termed Babita a “youth icon” who had brought laurels to the country. The party believes the induction of the Phogats will help it in the Haryana Assembly polls.

Babita’s native village Balali falls in Badhra constituency.

Before joining the BJP, while Babita was not active in politics, her father was chief of the sports wing of Jannayak Janata Party, floated last year by former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal.