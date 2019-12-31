Wrapping up 2019, here is a rewind of the year that was

Left to right: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaking at UN Climate Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashing victory sign after winning the 2019 general election, England’s Ben Stokes after winning the cricket World Cup. Left to right: Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaking at UN Climate Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashing victory sign after winning the 2019 general election, England’s Ben Stokes after winning the cricket World Cup.

Try looking at the events of 2019 unfold through the lens of TikTok; perhaps a 30-second clip synced with Guru Randhawa’s Slowly Slowly. In those 30 seconds you would see some of the year’s most defining images — from a triumphant Prime Minister flashing a victory sign to signal the beginning of Modi 2.0 and an angry Greta Thunberg accusing world leaders of “empty words” to an exhausted Ben Stokes sprawled on the field after winning the cricket World Cup.

Every image tells you a story of triumph, pain, celebration and a whole gamut of emotions, compressed into thousands of tiny pixels. This year has been anything but uneventful. As 2019 draws to a close, let’s pause and reflect on the year that has been and what lessons it has to offer as we enter 2020 à la Joaquin Phoenix dancing merrily as he descends a flight of stairs in the film Joker.

In news, Abhishek De has the round up of the year’s top events that had wider ramifications, some even setting the agenda for many state assembly elections.

In entertainment, our in-house film critic brings you the best Bollywood films of the decade in which none of the three Khans — Salmaan, Shah Rukh, Aamir — managed to find a place despite delivering some of the biggest hits at the box office. And Sampada Sharma and Kshitij Rawat compiled the best of Hollywood films and performers.

Drama wasn’t in short supply in the world of sports, too. Shivam Saha highlights the sportstars who spoke out against racism, unequal pay and more. And Natasha Singh also has an excellent profiles of women athletes who stole the limelight in male-dominated sports.

In gadgets and games, Anuj Bhatia has immortalised all the tech that died this year in this piece, while Karanveer Singh Arora takes a look at the top gaming mobile phones of the year.

And our lifestyle desk tracked how celebrities kept fit through the year and Anjali Jha captured Bollywood men’s bold, quirky fashion moments in this list.

And we sign off the year with the trends desk’s compilation all the memes that set social media on fire and, of course, the list is incomplete without a separate listicle on the year’s most bizarre stories.

