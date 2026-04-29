Wrapped in ‘designer paper’, hidden in bedsheets: How 2 women took crystal meth worth Rs 11.4 crore on a train

11.4 kg of the narcotic substance was seized and 2 people were arrested from Secunderabad Railway Station, officials say

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 05:22 AM IST
Wrapped in ‘designer paper’, hidden in bedsheets: How 2 women took meth worth Rs 11.4 crore on a trainThe recovered substance was tested using a field drug detection kit and tested positive for amphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, officials said.
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The Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI-HZU) seized 11.4 kg of crystal meth, which they said was worth around Rs 11.4 crore, at Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday, and arrested two people who were allegedly transporting the narcotic substance.

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The DRI-HZU said its officers, acting on specific intelligence, seized 11.4 kg of amphetamine in an intelligence-led operation conducted on April 27-28.

The officers intercepted two women at Secunderabad Railway Station, who were travelling by train.

Upon thorough examination of the two trolley bags carried by the passengers, officers recovered 10 transparent plastic packets containing a white crystalline substance, officials said. The narcotic substance had been meticulously concealed — wrapped in black polythene, covered with designer paper, and hidden within the folds of bedsheets placed inside the trolley bags — in an attempt to evade detection, a DRI official said.

The recovered substance was tested using a field drug detection kit and tested positive for amphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, officials said.

The seized contraband has an estimated illicit market value of Rs 11.4 crore and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Both accused persons have been arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, the DRI said.

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Officials said the operation has dealt a significant blow to organised drug trafficking networks and prevented a large quantity of dangerous narcotics from reaching the streets and endangering lives, particularly the youth.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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