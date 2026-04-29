Wrapped in ‘designer paper’, hidden in bedsheets: How 2 women took crystal meth worth Rs 11.4 crore on a train

The recovered substance was tested using a field drug detection kit and tested positive for amphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, officials said.

The Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI-HZU) seized 11.4 kg of crystal meth, which they said was worth around Rs 11.4 crore, at Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday, and arrested two people who were allegedly transporting the narcotic substance.

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The DRI-HZU said its officers, acting on specific intelligence, seized 11.4 kg of amphetamine in an intelligence-led operation conducted on April 27-28.

The officers intercepted two women at Secunderabad Railway Station, who were travelling by train.

Upon thorough examination of the two trolley bags carried by the passengers, officers recovered 10 transparent plastic packets containing a white crystalline substance, officials said. The narcotic substance had been meticulously concealed — wrapped in black polythene, covered with designer paper, and hidden within the folds of bedsheets placed inside the trolley bags — in an attempt to evade detection, a DRI official said.