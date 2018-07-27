Would have ordered to shoot intellectuals had I been home minister: Karnataka BJP MLA

Vijaypura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Source: ANI) Vijaypura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Source: ANI)

A BJP MLA in Karnataka has stirred controversy by stating that India faces “grave threat” from the intellectuals and that he would have issued orders to shoot them had he been the home minister, news agency ANI reported. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA from Vijaypura, on Thursday said the intellectuals live on taxpayers’ money and then they raise Anti-army slogans.

“Intellectuals live in this country and use all facilities for which we pay tax. Then they raise slogans against our Army. India faces grave danger from them. If I was Home Minister, I would have issued orders to shoot them,” Basanagouda said in Vijaypura on Thursday.

This is not the first time that Basanagouda has made such remarks. In a public statement in Vijaypura on June 4 this year, Basanagouda had said about instructing all the corporators to work only for Hindus, who have voted for him, and not for Muslims.

“I had said no to Muslims initially…I had instructed my people that those with topi (cap) and burkha should not come and stand in my office or beside me,” he had said.

Basanagouda has served as an MP and as a Minister of State in the Vajpayee government. He had moved to JD(S) in 2010 before returning to BJP fold in 2013.

