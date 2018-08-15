Would have died if HC order on Kalaignar burial was negative: MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin speaks during a condolence meeting for the late DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Source: PTI) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Working President MK Stalin speaks during a condolence meeting for the late DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Source: PTI)

HAD the Madras High Court’s decision on M Karunanidhi’s burial space gone against the DMK’s plea, his son and party’s working president M K Stalin on Tuesday said he would also have died there and preferred to be “buried next to Kalaignar”.

Addressing the first high-level executive council meeting of the party to condole the death of his leader, an emotional and grief-stricken Stalin said his party was forced to move the Madras High Court on the day of Karunanidhi’s death. The situation, he said, developed after his visit to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and pleading with him to fulfil Karunanidhi’s dream of being buried next to his mentor, DMK founder C N Annadurai, on Chennai’s Marina Beach failed to elicit a favourable response.

At Tuesday’s party meeting, senior DMK leaders declared Stalin as the undisputed chief of the party. This came a day after Stalin’s elder brother M K Alagiri, who has been suspended from the party, had claimed that all Karunanidhi followers are with him.

In his 20-minute speech, Stalin recalled his work in the party over the last year and a half after Karunanidhi fell sick. He thanked party leaders and workers for their support and in remaining united.

Narrating how the events shaped up last Tuesday, Stalin said he, along with a few senior party leaders decided to approach the government after doctors said that his father’s condition was critical.

“Reports we received from friends indicated that the government was against the idea (of Karunanidhi being buried next to Annadurai, on the Marina). So we decided to meet the CM in person,” Stalin said.

Chief Minister Palaniswami reportedly told them that law does not permit a burial on Marina Beach.

“The CM said legal opinion was also against our request. I replied that legal opinion is all about interests of the government and told him that we have also governed the state (and are aware of such legal niceties). At one point, I pleaded with him, holding his hand, to fulfil Kalaignar’s dream.”

But, Stalin said, Palaniswami “wanted to send us back – he said that he will consider it”.

Reaching the hospital at 6.10 pm, doctors confirmed Karunanidhi’s death. “Immediately, I wrote a letter and sent Duraimurugan (senior DMK leader) and others to meet the CM again. Within 10 minutes, I received a reply from Duraimurugan that the CM had refused to accept the request.”

Soon, the state Chief Secretary issued a statement, “refusing to accept our request and offering another burial site. We were surprised and shocked”.

He said senior DMK lawyer P Wilson then sought permission to move a petition in Madras High Court. Arguments started in court around 10.30 pm.

“The hearing was later postponed to 8.30 am the following day (Wednesday),” Stalin said at the DMK meet. “As we were standing next to Kalaignar’s body at the Rajaji Hall around 10.30 am (Wednesday), we got to know the court order —- not from lawyers but from the reaction of the crowd outside, who learnt it from news reports on their cellphones. We were overwhelmed – in the midst of mourning, that court order came as a relief.”

Stalin recalled that among the many challenges the DMK had faced was the instance of the Election Commission nearly cancelling the right to use the party name, flag, and logo.

“When we won that case, Kalaignar said that he would have died had the verdict gone against the party…from upholding DMK’s symbol and name. Similarly, had it (Madras HC verdict on burial site) been negative, I would have died and buried next to Kalaignar,” Stalin said.

