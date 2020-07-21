Worst-hit MP districts to see lockdown twice a week

With 17 new deaths, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 738 on Monday. (File Photo/Representational) With 17 new deaths, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 738 on Monday. (File Photo/Representational)

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases over the last fortnight has prompted the Madhya Pradesh government to step up restrictions in the most affected districts — these districts will now be under strict lockdown twice a week instead of once.

The government took the decision on Monday, when the state’s case count reached 23,310, with 710 cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 17 new deaths, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 738 on Monday.

Among the districts worst hit by the outbreak are Gwalior, Morena, Bhopal and Indore. Indore has the highest case count in the state with 6,155 cases, followed by Bhopal with 4,363 cases. Gwalior and Morena have 1,706 and 1,332 cases, respectively. The number of active cases in the state, which was declining in June, has now climbed to 6,888.

For the past two weeks, strict lockdown was in force across the state on Sundays and additional restrictions were in place in districts like Gwalior and Morena.

64 inmates, 3 jail staffers test positive

Meanwhile, three jail staffers and 64 of the total 82 prisoners in the Bareli jail in Raisen district have tested positive for Covid-19. DG (Jail) Sanjay Chaudhary said they will be isolated or hospitalised depending on their health condition.

