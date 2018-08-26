Worried over prolonged illness youth commits suicide in UP

UP boy commits suicide out of the fear of prolonged illness. (Representational image) UP boy commits suicide out of the fear of prolonged illness. (Representational image)

A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Shamli district as he was worried over his prolonged illness, police said Sunday.

The youth’s body was found hanging from a tree Saturday evening, they said, adding his family members claimed that he was worried as he was suffering from an illness for a long period of time.

In another incident of suspected suicide, a class 11 student was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and police are trying to ascertain why he took the extreme step.

