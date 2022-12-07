scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Worldwide TB R&D funding surpasses $1 billion, but falls short of goals

The report, Tuberculosis Research Funding Trends, 2005–2021, highlights that despite reaching the $1-billion mark, funding for TB R&D is a mere fraction of what’s needed to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goal of ending TB as a pandemic by 2030.

After years of chronic underinvestment and devastating disruptions caused by Covid-19, the Stop TB Partnership’s ‘Global Plan to End TB, 2023–2030’ estimates the funding need for TB R&D to have gone up to $5 billion per annum. (file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

For the first time in history, funding for tuberculosis (TB) research and development (R&D) hit a billion dollars worldwide in 2021. This marked a significant milestone that nonetheless falls significantly short of what’s needed to stay on track to end TB, claimed a new report released by Treatment Action Group (TAG) and the Stop TB Partnership Tuesday evening.

TAG is an independent, activist, and community-based research and policy think tank “committed to racial, gender, and LGBTQ+ equity; social justice; and liberation, fighting to end HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and hepatitis C virus (HCV).” The Stop TB Partnership is a United Nations-hosted entity based in Geneva, Switzerland, that has a goal to end the disease by 2030.

The report, Tuberculosis Research Funding Trends, 2005–2021, highlights that despite reaching the $1-billion mark, funding for TB R&D is a mere fraction of what’s needed to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goal of ending TB as a pandemic by 2030. Every day, 4,400 people continue to die from TB, a treatable and curable airborne infectious disease.

“We are proud that two decades of activism and scientific advances have led to this unprecedented level of funding for TB research,” said TAG executive director Mark Harrington.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

The United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB in 2018 set the target of $2 billion per annum for R&D. After years of chronic underinvestment and devastating disruptions caused by Covid-19, the Stop TB Partnership’s ‘Global Plan to End TB, 2023–2030’ estimates the funding need for TB R&D to have gone up to $5 billion per annum.

“I don’t want to celebrate anything. We have reached $1 billion, but this is far from what is needed to make a serious difference…” said Dr Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership.

“We should put fundraising efforts in motion and identify smart financing approaches to advance research, develop point-of-care diagnosis, deliver shorter treatments, and get a new TB vaccine by the end of 2025,” Dr Ditiu said in a statement issued later.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 06:26:39 pm
Next Story

Germany busts alleged right-wing coup plot: What we know so far

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close