World’s first electrified rail tunnel fit to run double-stack containers to be operational in 12 months

Once operational, a double-stack container goods train will be able to run at a speed of more than 100 km from within this tunnel near Haryana's Sohna.

In the next 12 months, the world’s first electrified rail tunnel fit to run double-stack containers will be operational in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, officials said.

Once operational, a double-stack container goods train will be able to run at a speed of more than 100 km from within this tunnel near Haryana’s Sohna. On Friday, two parts of the tunnel were added after a blast at the zero point of the tunnel.

“Tunnel breaking ceremony marks the completion of the tunnel caving work at the WDFC’s one-kilometer long tunnel through the Aravallis near Sohna in Haryana. This will be the world’s first electrified rail tunnel fit to run double-stack containers. The last blasting of the tunnel, which is situated on the Rewari-Dadri section, has been done today. This work has been completed in less than a year’s time,” the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), the implementing agency of the project said in a statement.

Geologically, this tunnel is safe and stable as it is caved through 2500 to 500 million-year-old Proterozoic Rocks mainly Quartzite, Schists and slates of Alwar/Azabgarh groups of Delhi Supergroup rocks which have the high bearing capacity, the company said.

The tunnel connects the Mewat and Gurugram district of Haryana and negotiates a steep gradient on the uphill and downhill slope of the Aravalli range. The D-shaped tunnel has a cross-sectional area of 150 square metres to accommodate double line with higher OHE (Over Head Equipment) to enable double-stack container movement on WDFC. Cross-sectional area-wise, it is one of the biggest Railway tunnels in India. One end of the tunnel is near Rewari while the other end of the tunnel is at Dadri.

The Dimension of the tunnel is 14.5 meters and 10.5 metres height in straight portion and 15 metres wide and 12.5 metre height to provide extra clearance while negotiating the curve.

