Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
World’s first bamboo crash barrier installed on highway in Maharashtra

Calling it a “remarkable achievement” for the country and its bamboo sector, Gadkari tweeted that this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns.

The bamboo crash barrier installed on the Vani-Warora Highway.The bamboo crash barrier installed on the Vani-Warora Highway.

The world’s first 200-metre-long bamboo crash barrier has been installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra, the government said on Saturday.

Named ‘Bahu Balli’, the bamboo crash barrier underwent “rigorous testing” at various government-run institutions like the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee and it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress, a statement from the Nitin Gadkari-led Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said Saturday.

The Indian Express had in 2021 reported that bamboo crash barriers were going to be a reality.

“An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world’s first 200-metre-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway,” he tweeted.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 05:28 IST
Lost between Delhi’s hospitals

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
