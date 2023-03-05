World’s first bamboo crash barrier installed on highway in Maharashtra

The world’s first 200-metre-long bamboo crash barrier has been installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra, the government said on Saturday.

Named ‘Bahu Balli’, the bamboo crash barrier underwent “rigorous testing” at various government-run institutions like the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee and it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress, a statement from the Nitin Gadkari-led Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said Saturday.

The Indian Express had in 2021 reported that bamboo crash barriers were going to be a reality.

Calling it a “remarkable achievement” for the country and its bamboo sector, Gadkari tweeted that this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns.

“An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world’s first 200-metre-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway,” he tweeted.