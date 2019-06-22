World Yoga Day: Rahul tweet on yoga insults Army, say Shah and Rajnath

The BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for “ridiculing” International Yoga Day and insulting the armed forces after the Congress president tweeted pictures of the Army’s dog squad doing yoga with a caption, “New India”.

The pictures showed the dog unit and their trainers doing yoga. Tweeting in response, BJP president Amit Shah stated, “Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation. Jab koi baar-baar hamari sena ka apmaan karta hai to yahi prarthana ki ja sakti hai ke hey bhagwan sadbuddhi de! (when someone insults our Army time and again, then we can only pray to God to give them wisdom).”

BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe posted, “It’s painful to see how a senior politician is ridiculing #IYD2019! But this is hardly surprising as they have always apologetic about and hence either pooh-poohed everything rooted in Indian Culture and traditions! Is it vote bank politics that is driving them to do this?”

With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation. जब कोई बार-बार हमारी सेना का अपमान करता है तो यही प्रार्थना की जा सकती है कि हे भगवान सद्बुद्धि दे! https://t.co/lHQssicPng — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

Accusing BJP leaders of misrepresenting the issue, Congress secretary in-charge of communication Pranav Jha said, “The point the tweet makes is about blatant and deliberate oversight of burning issues at hand and institutional subservience. The PM could as well have done his yoga exercise in Muzaffarpur rather than Ranchi and told people about the remedies that yoga can provide to dying children and their parents in Bihar…. BJP and its ministers are indulging in the best they are at — subterfuge.” Jharkand, he added, goes to the polls in a few months.

Reposting the BJP president’s tweet, AICC secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu B Manickam Tagore posted, “Mr Shah! why u always misunderstand & spread misinformation? We r praising the new India…”

From the heights of Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, to the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) with China and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and international border with Pakistan in Kashmir Valley, to the plains of Jammu, Indian Army and paramilitary personnel across Jammu and Kashmir, as in other parts of the country, joined the International Yoga Day celebrations. In eastern Ladakh, soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army joined the Indian troops in performing yoga at Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldie along the LAC. “A Ceremonial Border Personal meeting (BPM) on the occasion of International Yoga Day was conducted at Indian BPM huts in Chushul and DBO sectors of Eastern Ladakh,’’ Defence Ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

(Inputs from ENS, Jammu)