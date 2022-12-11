World returning to Ayurveda after trying various treatments: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world tried various treatment styles and is returning to the ancient treatment methods of Ayurveda.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the Goa-based All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine, and Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy from Goa.

Modi arrived in the coastal state this afternoon to address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo. Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.

“The world has tried many treatment methods and now it is returning to the ancient way of Ayurveda. Ayurveda not only talks about physical health but about overall wellness,” he said.

Addressing 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Goa. It is a noteworthy effort to further popularise India’s traditions. https://t.co/8f8lyuqY1f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

Expressing happiness that more than 30 countries have accepted Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system, the prime minister said we should spread it to more countries and give recognition to Ayurveda.

The prime minister said the Ayush industry has grown from Rs 20,000 crore eight years (in 2014 when he assumed the office of PM) ago to Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

“The global market is growing further and we should try to benefit from undertaking medicinal plantation,” he said, adding it will generate more employment.

He also underlined the need for evidence-based generation of the database for Ayurveda which will fulfil the parameters of modern science.

Advertisement

“Modern science and treatment rely on the evidence-based database. The Ayurveda sectors need to generate such a database. The Union government’s Ayush Portal already has some 40,000 research studies uploaded,” he said.

The prime minister said during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 150 specific research studies were submitted to the ministry.

He announced the country will have a National AYUSH Research Consortium soon.

Advertisement

Modi said Ayurveda and Yoga tourism is possible in a state like Goa and the inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda could be one of the steps in that direction.

Speaking on the occasion, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the visionary and dynamic leadership of the prime minister has taken the Ayurveda sector to new heights.

Sonowal said the PM has brought a huge transformation in the Ayush sector and added the WAC has received huge success due to the positive response from India and abroad.

He said the global centre for traditional medicine is being set up in Gujarat.

“It would be ‘AYUSH ka amrit mahotsav'”, he added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal will have 50 per cent reservation in seats for Goans.

Advertisement

He said the AYUSH ministry is commissioning projects worth thousands of crores rupees on a single day.

The chief minister announced Goa will have a separate department of AYUSH which will be dedicated towards AYUSH doctors.