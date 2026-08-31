World launders enough money to buy a laptop for every person on earth: Chief Justice Surya Kant

Chief Justice Surya Kant made the remark while speaking at closing address at the 43rd International Symposium on Economic Crime in London. (File image)

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has flagged the scale of money laundering and fraudulent schemes like digital arrest even as he called for a proactive response from the Indian Judiciary.

Speaking of money laundering at a global scale, Surya Kant said the world launders have enough money to buy a laptop for every one of the eight billion people on the planet.

The Chief Justice was speaking at closing address at the 43rd International Symposium on Economic Crime in London on Saturday. He said the Indian judiciary has proactively responded to emerging fraudulent schemes such as digital arrest scams rather than waiting for Parliament to address them, news agency PTI reported.