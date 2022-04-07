Our focus on affordable healthcare ensured savings for poor, middle class: PM Modi on World Health Day

Extending his greetings on the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday highlighted the manner in which the Centre’s initiatives have helped make healthcare affordable to everyone in the country. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the government was “working tirelessly” to build the country’s health infrastructure.

“I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi,” the prime minister tweeted on Thursday. “Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness.”

आरोग्यं परमं भाग्यं स्वास्थ्यं सर्वार्थसाधनम्॥ Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2022

The PM Jan-Aushadhi Yojana aims to provide quality medicines at affordable prices through special dispatch centres known as Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra.

“The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure,” PM Modi tweeted.

The focus will be on ensuring quality and affordable healthcare, he added. “It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat.” The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a public health insurance fund launched by the government to provide free access to health insurance coverage to low-income groups.

“In the last 8 years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government’s efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngster,” PM Modi added.